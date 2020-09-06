Hall of Fame outfielder Lou Brock dies at age 81 (copy)

In his 1976 memoir "Lou Brock: Stealing is My Game," he explained his success. Take a "modest lead" and "stand perfectly still." The pitcher was obligated to move, if only "to deliver the pitch." "Furthermore, he has two things on his mind: the batter and me," Brock wrote. "I have only one thing in mind — to steal off him. The very business of disconcerting him is marvelously complex."

Brock closed out his career in 1979 by batting .304, making his sixth All-Star Game appearance and winning the Comeback Player of the Year award. The team retired his uniform number, 20, and he was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1985 in his first year of eligibility.

The soft-spoken Brock was determined no matter the score and sometimes angered opponents and teammates by stealing even when the Cards were far ahead. He also made two damaging mistakes that helped cost St. Louis the '68 World Series.

In Game 5, with the Cards up 3-2 in the top of the fifth and leading the series 3-1, Brock doubled with one out and seemed certain to score when Julian Javier lined a single to left. But Brock never attempted to slide and left fielder Willie Horton's strong throw arrived in time for catcher Bill Freehan to tag him out.