Hamilton wins Bahrain GP, Grosjean escapes burning car

Stroll joked about hanging upside down in his car, before squirming out. The Canadian driver was unharmed.

Kvyat was involved in both crashes but not at fault.

The first accident happened when Grosjean lost grip and slid to the right, where his back wheel clipped the front of Kvyat's car and he flew off into the barrier.

"At first I was angry that he had turned across me in the way he did, but that changed as soon as I saw the flames and what happened in my mirrors," Kvyat said. "I was really worried. It was a scary moment."

Hamilton's record-extending 95th win saw him finish ahead of Verstappen, who took his 41st career podium and a bonus point with the fastest lap.

The 35-year-old Hamilton looked drained at the end.

"It's physical, this track has always been physical. We've got lots of high-speed corners so I was definitely feeling it," he said. "I managed to just about reply to him (Verstappen) when I needed to but I was sliding around a lot out there and I wasn't really quite sure how it would play out at the end."