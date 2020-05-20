Hamlin scores 2nd win of season at rain-shortened Darlington

"There's no question I made a mistake and just misjudged the gap," Busch said. "They're upset, they're mad. I'm not just going to fix and we're going to go have ice cream tomorrow. They're going to dwell on it, and I'm sure there are repercussions of it I'm going to have down the road."

Meanwhile, a fox was scampering across the deserted track and Hamlin, wearing a mask that depicted his actual smile, was having a muted celebration in the rain.

He walked to victory lane under a large black umbrella. It was a 1-2 finish for Joe Gibbs Racing and Toyota. Hamlin has won three times at Darlington and has two wins this season.

"I got my happy face on. Made sure I brought it with me," Hamlin said of his mask. He said he also had masks made with a "sad face" but only brought the smiling masks to a track he counts among his favorite.

Hamlin thought he was in good shape when he made his last pit stop but a caution by Clint Bowyer, who won the first two stages of the race, jumbled the strategy with 34 laps remaining.

Hamlin had no choice but to stay out on the track, and his crew chief Chris Gabehart told him over the radio, "you ain't going to like it, but we're going to have to eat our vegetables here."