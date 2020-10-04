Hamlin wins in 3rd overtime of Talladega's longest race

TALLADEGA, Ala. — Denny Hamlin was one of the last drivers standing at the end of the messiest and longest race in Talladega Superspeedway history.

The Daytona 500 winner surged to the win with a sweeping three-wide pass — the 58th lead change of the race — coming out of the final turn of the third overtime Sunday. The race went nearly 32 miles, or 12 laps, longer than scheduled because of a record 13 cautions that collected nearly every playoff contender.

Fitting for this particular wreck-fest was that Hamlin's win needed official review. He had gone below the yellow out-of-bounds line during the third overtime, but NASCAR ruled the move was legal.

"They were crashing in front of us," Hamlin shrugged. "Obviously, I got forced down there."

The crowd of 15,000 — the most allowed to attend the Alabama superspeedway — booed Hamlin as he was declared the winner. The race went more than four hours, so long that it was moved from NBC to NBC Sports Network because local news and then NFL football needed the big network.

The brutality of the day was punctuated by Kyle Busch, who was at last given a merciful exit when he was collected in an accident during the second overtime.