Harden debuts with triple-double, Durant scores 42, Nets win

James Harden delivered 32 points and a triple-double in his Brooklyn debut, Kevin Durant scored a season-high 42 points in his first game back with his former teammate, and the Nets showed off their potent potential in a 122-115 victory over the Orlando Magic on Saturday night in New York.
Harden had 14 assists and 12 rebounds after being cleared to play earlier in the afternoon after all the players in the blockbuster trade that brought him from Houston had completed their physicals. Harden also had nine turnovers.
He had no practice time with the Nets and sure didn't need it, becoming the first player in franchise history to have a triple-double in his debut.
Durant made five 3-pointers in his 10th game back following an 18-month layoff after rupturing his Achilles tendon in the 2019 NBA Finals. He hiked his average to 30.7 points, which would be his highest since he scored a league-leading 32 per game and won NBA MVP honors for Oklahoma City in 2014.
That was a couple years after he and Harden helped lead the Thunder to the NBA Finals and their new pairing could have similar possibilities. The Nets might still be even better when they get back Kyrie Irving, who missed his sixth straight game after leaving the team last week for personal reasons.
Nikola Vucevic had 34 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists for the short-handed Magic, who lost their fifth straight. They were much more competitive than the others, including a 124-97 loss in Boston on Friday.
Harden didn't score until making a pair of free throws with 6.8 seconds left in the first quarter and didn't make his first basket until a layup with 10:07 remaining in the half.
But his playmaking was on track from the start, pushing up the floor to find teammates rather than often dribbling down the shot clock in Houston.
Spurs 103, Rockets 91: DeMar DeRozan scored 24 points, Dejounte Murray had 18 points and 10 rebounds and the San Antonio Spurs rallied to beat the undermanned Houston Rockets at San Antonio, snapping a four-game home losing streak.
Murray had seven points in the fourth quarter, including a breakaway dunk that put the Spurs up 97-85 with 3:18 remaining after stripping Mason Jones of the ball at midcourt.
Rockets center Christian Wood had 24 points and 17 rebounds, and Jones had a season-high 24 points. Ben McLemore had a season-high 21 points on 4-for-7 shooting from 3-point range.
Houston was on the brink of not having eight players available as required by the league, but met the minimum in the final hour.
The Rockets had seven healthy players after Sterling Brown was ruled out due to a lower leg injury, but Rodions Kurucs became eligible prior to game time when the NBA approved the blockbuster trade involving James Harden.
Houston acquired Kurucs, Victor Oladipo and Dante Exum, along with several draft picks and draft swaps for the disgruntled Harden on Wednesday. Oladipo and Exum were not with the team, and the Rockets were without John Wall, Eric Gordon, Demarcus Cousins, Brown and three others due to injuries.
Despite being short-handed, the Rockets had a 10-point lead in the first half. Houston built the advantage on 3-point shooting and finished 12 for 32 from long range.