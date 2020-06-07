Harvick cruises with another dominant performance in Atlanta

The 40 cars pulled to a stop in front of the empty grandstands during the warm-up laps, shutting off their engines so NASCAR President Steve Phelps could deliver a message over their radio sets.

"Our country is in pain and people are justifiably angry, demanding to be heard," Phelps said. "The black community and all people of color have suffered in our country, and it has taken far too long for us to hear their demands for change. Our sport must do better. Our country must do better."

All 40 crews stood on the wall in front of their pit boxes. One of Wallace's crew member held up the T-shirt, which the driver removed before climbing into his car.

Wallace has been the sport's most outspoken voice since Floyd died while in the custody of Minneapolis police, sparking massive protests in all 50 states and around the world demanding an end to law enforcement brutality against people of color.

After Phelps spoke, the drivers observed a 30-second moment of silence. Then, as the cars refired their engines and slowly pulled away for the green flag, the Fox broadcast cut to a video made by a number of Cup drivers, including Wallace and Johnson.

Several drivers also posted the video on their Twitter accounts, vowing to "listen and learn" from the protests that have rocked the nation. They vowed to "no longer be silent" and pledged to "work together to make real change."

