Miss Hattie Mae is a 6 month old Great Dane Mix. We might not know her full genetic make-up, but... View on PetFinder
Javier Báez’s walk-off single in the ninth inning of Monday’s 6-5 win over the Cincinnati Reds was one of the wildest moments yet in this roller coaster season, thanks to lingering hostilities with Reds reliever Amir Garrett.
The semi overturned on the Timber Creek bridge, near milepost 151, about 3 miles south of Shirley and just north of the Funks Grove exit.
Police say Jarrod RK Richmond broke in and stole ice cream. He was arrested over the weekend.
Illinois is issuing new COVID guidelines on mask use after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday said those vaccinated in regions where infection rates are growing should wear face coverings again.
A Bloomington man is charged with aggravated battery for striking a police officer in the face, police said.
"We’re a small business and people know we’re just trying to make it. It's pretty disheartening when someone would go and do that."
Simone Biles says she withdrew from the Olympics gymnastics team final because she wasn't in the right headspace to compete. Here's the latest.
Police scanners across McLean County have been silent, as county law enforcement agencies’ radios went encrypted last spring and summer.
BLOOMINGTON — A Normal man was released from custody Monday on pending drug charges.
The Normal and Bloomington police departments are investigating a series of incidents in which suspects are using airsoft or BB-style guns to shoot at or near citizens.
