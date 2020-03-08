Hatton hands on to win Bay Hill for 1st PGA Tour title

He wasn't alone in making big numbers, a list that includes Hatton.

He had a three-shot lead when he drove into the water on the par-4 11th into the wind, went well over the green with his third shot, chipped short of the putting surface and had to make a 6-footer for a double bogey.

The gestures, the temper, it was all on display. And it didn't calm down when he eliminated a good birdie opportunity on the par-5 12th and then sent his tee shot on the 13th — a front pin on a green guarded by water — into the ankle-deep rough.

But he gouged that out to set up a two-putt par, and then Hatton held his nerve. He saved par from just off the green on his next two shots — they were good iron shots, but the putting surfaces were so hard they wouldn't hold anything. He saved par from the back bunker on the par-5 16th. And he hit the green — another minor miracle — on the par-3 17th for par.

"I actually thought I played myself out of it when I made double on 11," Hatton said. "When I saw the scoreboard on 14 green, I realized I had a one-shot lead. I was a little bit surprised. To hold on and win here ... it such an iconic venue. I'm over the moon."

Im closed with a 73 to finish alone in third, followed by Bryon DeChambeau, who shot 32 on the back nine for a 71.