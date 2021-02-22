HCC chair questions expecting state money; board hikes tuition CNCopy

NORMAL — The head of the Heartland Community College board of trustees thinks the district needs to consider creating a budget without any money from the state.

Noting there is still no state budget seven months into the fiscal year and “no indication that it's coming,” Chairman Gregg Chadwick said at last Tuesday night's meeting, “I'm not sure it makes sense to continue to assume we'll have state money.”

Heartland's budget for the current fiscal year, which began July 1, calls for about $1.2 million in revenue from the state.

His comments came as the board voted to increase tuition and fees by 2.8 percent, raising the total per-credit-hour cost from $144 to $148.

Among reasons cited for the increase was continued uncertainty about state funding.

The $2 per-credit-hour increase in tuition, bringing it to $137 per hour, will bring in an estimated $200,000 in additional revenue, according to Doug Minter, vice president of business services.

Also included was a $2 learning management system fee. That fee previously was charged only to students in online or hybrid online courses, at a rate of $30 per course, even though traditional courses also use the learning management system.