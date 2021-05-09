Heart of Health Care: Becoming a nurse was a childhood dream come true for Donna Yoder

BLOOMINGTON — Many children say they want to be astronauts, princesses or the president of the United States when they grow up. Donna Yoder knew when she was about 3 years old that she wanted to be a nurse.

Yoder, now 65, has been helping for nearly 45 years.

“I had some fairly major surgery at around age 2-3 and said from that day I was going to be a nurse and never changed my mind,” said Yoder.

She attended Illinois State University’s Mennonite School of Nursing and started her first job as a nurse on February 15, 1977. She currently works at Carle Healthcare, having served in many roles including as a trauma nurse specialist, CPR instructor, emergency communication registered nurse, advanced cardiac life support and pediatric advanced life support.

“I love my job all around,” said Yoder, who is always ready to take on new challenges. “Teaching others is one of my favorite parts. When in the (emergency department) there is always either nursing students or EMT students and I love spending time with them and trying to teach them and encourage them.” She also enjoys getting to know patients.