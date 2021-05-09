Heart of Health Care: Interaction with students inspires LuAnn Edmundson

BLOOMINGTON — Colorful children’s drawings and handwritten letters adorn school nurse LuAnn Edmundson’s office.

Edmundson, the district nurse for LeRoy Community School District, says the artwork is a heartwarming reminder of the students she serves.

“Interacting with the students is absolutely the best part of my job,” said Edmundson. “... they may not realize that I benefit more from their visits to my office than they do. They never cease to surprise, amaze, and entertain me.”

Edmundson has been in the field for 25 years, has a bachelor’s degree of science in nursing and is a registered nurse. Passion for medical careers runs in the family. Edmundson’s grandmother was a nurse, which inspired her to pursue the same route. She credits her parents, Pris and Clarence “Robbie” Robinson, as being her key mentors.

The inspiration and guidance from family were particularly useful when the coronavirus pandemic hit last year. Edmundson said there were challenges when it came to juggling contact tracing while providing a healthy and safe learning environment for students and staff. Staff also had to make frequent adjustment to school protocols to keep up with consistently changing state health guidelines.