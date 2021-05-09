Heart of Health Care: JD Edwards seeks to make a difference in patients' lives

BLOOMINGTON — JD Edwards is a prime example of a nurse who goes beyond the confines of traditional job duties. His patients can expect individual care, a shoulder to cry on and a friend.

“Making a difference in a person's well-being, even if it is just providing them comfort in their final moments, is a great responsibility. It has many highs, and it will have many lows,” said Edwards, a male nurse at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington. “... the work we do for people is important, and you can make a difference in so many lives.”

Edwards recalls one patient who regularly confided in him about her depression related to her ongoing disease, life and the world in general. Getting to know patients is what he enjoys most about being a nurse. His compassion was highlighted when Edwards in 2018 received the Daisy Award, a national recognition honoring nurses who transcend what is expected of them in order to help patients and families.

A male nurse who treated Edwards inspired him to pursue a career in medicine.