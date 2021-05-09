Heart of Health Care: JD Edwards seeks to make a difference in patients' lives

BLOOMINGTON — JD Edwards is a prime example of a nurse who goes beyond the confines of traditional job duties. His patients can expect individual care, a shoulder to cry on and a friend.
“Making a difference in a person's well-being, even if it is just providing them comfort in their final moments, is a great responsibility. It has many highs, and it will have many lows,” said Edwards, a male nurse at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington. “... the work we do for people is important, and you can make a difference in so many lives.”
Edwards recalls one patient who regularly confided in him about her depression related to her ongoing disease, life and the world in general. Getting to know patients is what he enjoys most about being a nurse. His compassion was highlighted when Edwards in 2018 received the Daisy Award, a national recognition honoring nurses who transcend what is expected of them in order to help patients and families.
A male nurse who treated Edwards inspired him to pursue a career in medicine.
Now, nine years after becoming a nurse, Edwards is facing a whole new set of challenges similar to nurses around the world. When the coronavirus pandemic first hit at the start of 2020, Edwards volunteered to work in Chicago. But when he contracted COVID-19 in early May, he had to wait on the sidelines until he made a full recovery.
“Beyond my own struggle to get better, just knowing my friends and co-workers were working hard to serve our community with case after case of COVID coming in non-stop for months on end was frustrating,” he said.
The thought of people ignoring the science surrounding COVID, particularly when it comes to treatment and federal recommendations, keeps Edwards up at night.
When times are tough, Edwards leans into what he says is the best piece of advice he has ever received.
“When you fall, when things do not go right or you receive life changing news, gather your friends (and) loved ones and ask, ‘where do we go from here?’”
