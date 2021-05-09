Heart of Health Care: Kaitlyn Nafziger finds inspiration in positive stories — and her sister

BLOOMINGTON — Kaitlyn Nafziger remembers the husband of one of her patients who called daily to check in. The conversation always started out the same.
“Thank you,” was the first thing Nafziger heard on the other end of the line followed by appreciation for the work she was doing for the man’s wife.
“His optimism and appreciation was such an encouragement to me,” said Nafziger, a registered nurse at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington. She was part of a surprise visit the husband helped plan after he hadn’t seen his wife for nearly a month. “I will never forget the look on her face when she saw him walk through the door.” It was a reunion Nafziger said she will carry with her throughout her career, which began during the COVID pandemic.
Starting a new job during a global pandemic isn’t easy. But becoming a nurse working in an intensive care unit (ICU) where Nafziger said she sees people who are physically, mentally and emotionally at their lowest, is even harder. The 23-year-old Bloomington resident has been working in the field for 10 months.
“The biggest challenge for me during the pandemic has been remaining hopeful and optimistic while watching many people lose their lives to COVID,” said Nafziger. “Sometimes I’m the last person someone had a conversation with and that is a really hard reality of my job.”
Nafziger turns to the team of medical professionals around her when she needs positivity and inspiration. The quality of healthcare carried out by those around her is what separates Bloomington-Normal apart from larger cities, she said. Patients are not just another room number. She said the staff is able to make close connections with patients and their loved ones, which can positively impact their experience.
But Nafziger’s greatest inspiration hits closer to home. Her older sister, Hayley, also works in the ICU at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center.
“I learn so much working alongside her, and I am super thankful for the constant encouragement she gives me,” said Nafziger.
Positive attitudes run in the family. Nafziger says that anyone looking to get into nursing should find what they are passionate about and do it everyday.
“Don’t stay in a field or a job that you don’t enjoy. That is a disservice to yourself and to your patients. Do what you love, so you can be the best nurse you can be.”
