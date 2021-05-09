Heart of Health Care: Meeting people, making a difference among the job highlights for Molly Rossi

BLOOMINGTON — For as long as she can remember, Molly Rossi always knew she wanted to be a nurse.

Careers in healthcare run in Rossi’s family. Her mother is a nurse and she has multiple family members who work in the medical field. She shadowed her mother who worked in several hospital departments. Rossi also worked summers in an operating room while she was in high school.

“During that time is where I really found my love (for) caring for people and challenging myself, so it just felt natural to pursue nursing.

Now, the 36-year-old Bloomington resident is a registered nurse and vice president of Clinical Laboratories at Reditus Laboratories. Rossi has been in the field for 14 years and is a certified emergency nurse and a trauma nurse specialist.

One of the best parts about her job is meeting new people.

“I have met and built relationships with so many different people I would have otherwise never met,” Rossi said. Her list ranges from healthcare providers across the United States, universities, professional sports teams, government officials, producers in TV, film and music.

But her favorite part about working as a nurse is making a difference.