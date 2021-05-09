Heart of Health Care: Pandemic brought new challenges for Michelle Horsley

BLOOMINGTON — Michelle Horsley has firsthand experience of battling the unknown.

Horsley, an operating room registered nurse at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, has been in the field for over two decades. Last year, she faced the harsh possibility of being out of work for an undefined period of time after some hospitals delayed elective surgeries due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“When the pandemic first hit, for the first time in 20 years I was faced with not knowing if I would have a job and for how long I would be without work,” Horsley said. She decided to temporarily work at an OSF sister hospital in Chicago, where she said 90% of their patients at the time had tested positive for COVID.

Horsley questioned what she would face on a daily basis, anxious about the risk of working in an overwhelmed hospital.

“I was also worried about what I might be bringing home to my loved ones, or even if I would be seeing them,” she said. “If I wasn’t able to see them, how long would I (go) without seeing them?”

After four weeks in Chicago, the need for operating room nurses and medical floor assistance increased in Bloomington and Horsley returned home.