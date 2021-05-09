Heart of Health Care: Sheri Piper proud of team that puts patients' needs first

BLOOMINGTON — Always extend grace. You never know what the other person is going through.
These words of advice have always stuck with Sheri Piper, a registered nurse and manager of the Comprehensive Care Unit at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington.
Piper has been in the field for 14 years, has critical care nurse certification and is currently earning a doctorate. She says it is an honor to oversee a team of medical professionals at OSF.
“Being chosen to lead a team of nursing professionals in critical care has been my proudest moment,” said Piper. She mentors and supports healthcare team members and gives them the tools to always put patients first.
Her team also frequently hears Piper remind them to maintain a work-life balance.
She leads by example. When Piper is off the clock, she enjoys spending time with her family or picking up where she left off on "Pale Blue Dot" written by Carl Sagan.
But there are times when finding the balance between a career and personal life can be tricky, especially for those working on the frontlines of a global pandemic.
Piper’s biggest challenge during COVID has been fulfilling a patients’ need to be around family without risking the further spread of the virus. But when times are tough, she knows OSF can deliver.
“We are so blessed to have a strong presence of medical professionals in this community,” she said. “The expertise available is superior to comparable sized populations.”
Piper’s path to a career in nursing was not something she predicted. She was pursuing a different degree when a family member convinced her she would be an excellent fit in nursing.
The future for nurses is bright, according to Piper.
“The nursing profession allows you to have an enormous impact on the lives of others. It is a calling where you can truly make a difference,” said Piper. “I feel pride for the profession of nursing and so will you.”
