Heart of Health Care: Sheri Piper proud of team that puts patients' needs first

BLOOMINGTON — Always extend grace. You never know what the other person is going through.

These words of advice have always stuck with Sheri Piper, a registered nurse and manager of the Comprehensive Care Unit at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington.

Piper has been in the field for 14 years, has critical care nurse certification and is currently earning a doctorate. She says it is an honor to oversee a team of medical professionals at OSF.

“Being chosen to lead a team of nursing professionals in critical care has been my proudest moment,” said Piper. She mentors and supports healthcare team members and gives them the tools to always put patients first.

Her team also frequently hears Piper remind them to maintain a work-life balance.

She leads by example. When Piper is off the clock, she enjoys spending time with her family or picking up where she left off on "Pale Blue Dot" written by Carl Sagan.

But there are times when finding the balance between a career and personal life can be tricky, especially for those working on the frontlines of a global pandemic.