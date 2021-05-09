Heart of Healthcare: 40 years in, but 'always learning something new'

BLOOMINGTON — Even after 40 years as a nurse, Anina Engelhorn says she is still excited about her job.

“As a nurse, I am always learning something new. I can empower others. I have the pleasure of meeting and helping people,” said Engelhorn. She enjoys that each day on the job comes with a new challenge. “... I know I am making a difference in a person’s life.”

The 63-year-old Bloomington resident currently works as a registered nurse in OSF St. Joseph Medical Center’s Post Anesthesia Care Unit. The most difficult thing about her job is that she shares the fear, anxiety and stress of her patients, especially when they have just come out of surgery.

The coronavirus pandemic created an additional layer of stress for nurses across the world. Hospitals at the start of COVID were overwhelmed, understaffed and understocked on personal protective equipment and ICU beds.

“Until recently, no visitors were allowed in (the) hospital due to the pandemic,” said Engelhorn. “Working in the recovery room, I witnessed people going through surgery without their loved ones. The nurses were their support.” Nurses made phone calls so that patients could speak to their loved ones after surgery.