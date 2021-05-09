Heart of Healthcare: Becoming a nurse was a childhood dream come true

BLOOMINGTON — Many children say they want to be astronauts, princesses or the president of the United States when they grow up. Donna Yoder knew when she was about 3 years old that she wanted to be a nurse.
Yoder, now 65, has been helping for nearly 45 years.
“I had some fairly major surgery at around age 2-3 and said from that day I was going to be a nurse and never changed my mind,” said Yoder.
She attended Illinois State University’s Mennonite School of Nursing and started her first job as a nurse on February 15, 1977. She currently works at Carle Healthcare, having served in many roles including as a trauma nurse specialist, CPR instructor, emergency communication registered nurse, advanced cardiac life support and pediatric advanced life support.
“I love my job all around,” said Yoder, who is always ready to take on new challenges. “Teaching others is one of my favorite parts. When in the (emergency department) there is always either nursing students or EMT students and I love spending time with them and trying to teach them and encourage them.” She also enjoys getting to know patients.
There is never a dull workday for Yoder. Things were especially difficult when the coronavirus pandemic hit early last year. Yoder saw patients and family members who struggled with COVID.
“Physically it was hard to see people so ill and I lost a cousin to COVID as well, so the reality really hit home,” Yoder said. “I always try to keep patients' family members updated on a patient's status especially during the times when visiting was so restricted.”
Some nights are harder than others. Yoder said she often replays some of the toughest cases that she has handled during a shift and will go over everything she did to make sure she took care of the patient and their family.
She advises current and aspiring nurses to always take care of themselves so they can be at the top of their game for patients.
“It is a very challenging but also a very rewarding field. I have never regretted my choice of career,” said Yoder. “It makes it so much easier to go to a job every day when you love your job and the people you work with.”
