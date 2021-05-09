Heart of Healthcare: Helping patients achieve wellness goals most rewarding

BLOOMINGTON — Careers in medicine run in the Smith family.
Becky Smith is the senior vice president of Nursing & Clinical Services at Heritage Operations Group, and her husband, Ian, is a microbiologist at Carle Foundation Hospital where he has been assisting with COVID testing throughout the pandemic.
Their son, Cain, is a certified nursing assistant in a long-term care facility. His siblings, Ben and Hannah, currently attend Mahomet-Seymour High School.
When Becky Smith was in high school, she began her first steps toward her career in nursing. She volunteered at Little Sisters of the Poor in the Chicago suburbs, and spent time with residents, getting to know their stories. She also volunteered at Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights, witnessing nurses in action.
“Both these experiences were the catalyst for my desire to enter the healthcare arena. What brought me into long-term care were my volunteer experiences as well as my clinical experiences at Illinois Wesleyan University,” said Smith. She received a BSN from Illinois Wesleyan University in 1998. In 2011, Smith received a MSN from the Mennonite College of Nursing at Illinois State University, where she coordinated with colleagues to bring nurses across the organization to their simulation lab for a day of scenario based training.
After 23 years in the field, Smith says she the hardest part about being a nurse is being able to juggle the demands of providing quality care while following regulations and being fiscally responsible all at once.
But there are many good moments.
“My favorite stories all revolve around seeing residents regain some or all of their independence because they worked hard with the support of CNAs, nurses, therapy, and the rest of the health care team guiding and encouraging them along the way,” said Smith.
The rewarding moments help Smith when she is up at night worrying about the nursing workforce. She says the profession will always need new people who have the passion, desire and empathy to care for others. That need is greater today than ever before, she said.
Aspiring nurses should explore all of the various paths the nursing field offers.
“Often we find our passion and true calling after one defining moment,” says Smith. “Sometimes we find this when (or) where we least expect it.”
