Heart of Healthcare: Helping patients achieve wellness goals most rewarding

BLOOMINGTON — Careers in medicine run in the Smith family.

Becky Smith is the senior vice president of Nursing & Clinical Services at Heritage Operations Group, and her husband, Ian, is a microbiologist at Carle Foundation Hospital where he has been assisting with COVID testing throughout the pandemic.

Their son, Cain, is a certified nursing assistant in a long-term care facility. His siblings, Ben and Hannah, currently attend Mahomet-Seymour High School.

When Becky Smith was in high school, she began her first steps toward her career in nursing. She volunteered at Little Sisters of the Poor in the Chicago suburbs, and spent time with residents, getting to know their stories. She also volunteered at Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights, witnessing nurses in action.

“Both these experiences were the catalyst for my desire to enter the healthcare arena. What brought me into long-term care were my volunteer experiences as well as my clinical experiences at Illinois Wesleyan University,” said Smith. She received a BSN from Illinois Wesleyan University in 1998. In 2011, Smith received a MSN from the Mennonite College of Nursing at Illinois State University, where she coordinated with colleagues to bring nurses across the organization to their simulation lab for a day of scenario based training.