Heart of Healthcare: New nurse finds inspiration in positive COVID stories

BLOOMINGTON — Kaitlyn Nafziger, a nurse, remembers the husband of one of her patients who called daily to check in. The conversation always started out the same.

“Thank you,” was the first thing Nafziger heard on the other end of the line followed by appreciation for the work she was doing for the man’s wife.

“His optimism and appreciation was such an encouragement to me,” said Nafziger, a registered nurse at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington. She was part of a surprise visit the husband helped plan after he hadn’t seen his wife for nearly a month. “I will never forget the look on her face when she saw him walk through the door.” It was a reunion Nafziger said she will carry with her throughout her career, which began during COVID.

Starting a new job during a global pandemic isn’t easy. But becoming a nurse working in an intensive care unit (ICU) where Nafziger said she sees people who are physically, mentally and emotionally at their lowest, is even harder. The 23-year-old Bloomington resident has been working in the field for 10 months.