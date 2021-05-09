Heart of Healthcare: Staying positive through seriousness of pandemic

BLOOMINGTON — The scope of work nurses do range far beyond what the average person can imagine.

Ryan Jones goes above and beyond for his patients even during challenging times.

“Ryan was here for the first three nights of my stay after my heart attack and open heart surgery. He showed exemplary dedication to his patients and profession,” one patient wrote anonymously in an appreciation post announcing Jones winning a Daisy Award.

The Daisy Foundation honors top nurses who are extra compassionate and go out of their way to make patients comfortable.

Jones has been in the field for 11 years and currently works as a registered nurse at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington. His decision to become a nurse was somewhat simple. Jones never wanted to work behind a desk or at a cubicle and he knew he wanted to work with people.

The best part about his job is being there for patients when they need it most.

When asked what he loves about his job, Jones said “assisting those in need during difficult times of their lives.” Sometimes that means working hard and being underappreciated, he cautions.