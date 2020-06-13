Heat is on: Hectic NASCAR tests drained drivers at Homestead

It's the 22nd time that NASCAR will run at Homestead, and the first time that it's happening in any month other than November.

Average high temperatures in South Florida are about 8 degrees cooler around that time of year, and forecasters are saying Sunday will be like most days at this time of year at Homestead — temperatures near 90, humidity making it feel worse, with potential for thunderstorms.

The on-track temperature will likely be even higher, and drivers are going to most definitely feel it inside their cars.

And though no championship is on the line Sunday, there will be a distinct feeling of championship nostalgia for seven-time NASCAR titlist Jimmie Johnson, who clinched all those trophies at Homestead.

Track officials at Homestead are renaming one of the facility's trademarks, the tunnel at Turn 3 that leads drivers into the track, in Johnson's honor.

The announcement this week was made in part to commemorate what could be his final appearance there. Johnson's plan is for this season to be his last as a full-time driver.