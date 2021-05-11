ADM continues to find ways to change our world

Archer Daniels Midland Co. continues to provide both a variety of opportunities to the area and quality products to the world since it built its first plant in Decatur in 1939.

In 1970, Dwayne Andreas became the chief executive officer of ADM, and is credited with transforming the firm into an industrial powerhouse. Andreas remained CEO until 1997.

With more than 4,000 employees working at ADM’s facilities and North American headquarters located in Decatur, the Chicago-based worldwide agribusiness giant remains the city’s largest employer. The ADM Global Technology Center is downtown.

Soybeans and corn are the two main crops that ADM processes here, but in recent years, the company has embraced the changes in the food industry by investing millions of dollars into developing products that are gluten-free, clean label, organic, low in sodium, plant-based proteins and high in fiber.