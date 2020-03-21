 Skip to main content
Here are the final boys basketball standings
agate
high school girls basketball

Here are the final boys basketball standings

BASKETBALL

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS

Final conference standings

(Overall records in parentheses)

HEART OF ILLINOIS

Team;W;L;Pct.

El Paso-Gridley (24-9);11;1;.917

Fieldcrest (27-7);11;1;.917

Tri-Valley (21-10);10;2;.833

Deer Creek-Mackinaw (20-9);9;3;.750

Tremont (23-8);9;3;.750

Ridgeview (25-10);7;5;.583

LeRoy (17-10);6;6;.500

Eureka (11-17);5;7;.417

Flanagan-Cornell (14-17);4;8;.333

GCMS (8-21);2;9;.182

Heyworth (12-17);2;9;.182

Fisher (5-22);1;11;.083

Lexington (6-23);0;12;.000

ILLINI PRAIRIE

Team;W;L;Pct.

St. Joseph-Ogden (23-9);8;1;.889

Pontiac (16-13);7;2;.778

Prairie Central (24-7);7;2;.778

Central Catholic (20-13);6;3;.667

IVC (19-11);5;4;.556

Monticello (19-12);5;4;.556

St. Thomas More (15-16);3;6;.333

Rantoul (5-27);2;7;.222

Olympia (6-26);1;8;.111

Tolono Unity (5-24);1;8;.111

CENTRAL STATE EIGHT

Team;W;L;Pct.

University High (26-8);16;2;.889

Lanphier (25-9);14;4;.778

Glenwood (25-9);12;6;.667

Sacred Heart-Griffin (23-13);11;7;.611

MacArthur (15-17);11;7;.611

Springfield (18-15);8;10;.444

Southeast (11-16);7;10;.412

Eisenhower (12-20);7;11;.389

Jacksonville (13-20);3;15;.167

Rochester (2-28);0;17;.000

BIG 12

Team;W;L;Pct.

Peoria Notre Dame (30-1);9;1;.900

Normal Community (23-11);6;4;.600

Urbana (18-14);6;4;.600

Peoria Manual (17-11);6;4;.600

Bloomington (11-16);5;5;.500

Champaign Central (16-16);5;5;.500

Peoria (15-12);5;5;.500

Richwoods (10-17);5;5;.500

Danville (16-16);4;6;.400

Centennial (17-14);3;7;.300

Normal West (15-19);3;7;.300

CENTRAL ILLINOIS

Team;W;L;Pct.

Central A&M (30-4);7;0;1.000

Tuscola (25-4);6;1;.857

Meridian (19-14);5;2;.714

St. Teresa (15-12);4;3;.571

Warrensburg-Latham (15-16);3;4;.429

Shelbyville (9-21);2;5;.286

Clinton (5-26);1;6;.143

Sullivan (5-23);0;7;.000

OTHERS

(Overall records)

Team;W;L;Pct.

Roanoke-Benson;36;1;.973

Lincoln;32;2;.941

Cornerstone;20;9;.690

Streator;20;10;.667

Mount Pulaski;20;11;.645

Dwight;15;15;.500

Blue Ridge;8;21;.276

​Follow Randy Sharer on Twitter: @Pg_Sharer

