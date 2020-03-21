Here are the final boys basketball standings

BASKETBALL
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS
Final conference standings
(Overall records in parentheses)
HEART OF ILLINOIS
Team;W;L;Pct.
El Paso-Gridley (24-9);11;1;.917
Fieldcrest (27-7);11;1;.917
Tri-Valley (21-10);10;2;.833
Deer Creek-Mackinaw (20-9);9;3;.750
Tremont (23-8);9;3;.750
Ridgeview (25-10);7;5;.583
LeRoy (17-10);6;6;.500
Eureka (11-17);5;7;.417
Flanagan-Cornell (14-17);4;8;.333
GCMS (8-21);2;9;.182
Heyworth (12-17);2;9;.182
Fisher (5-22);1;11;.083
Lexington (6-23);0;12;.000
ILLINI PRAIRIE
Team;W;L;Pct.
St. Joseph-Ogden (23-9);8;1;.889
Pontiac (16-13);7;2;.778
Prairie Central (24-7);7;2;.778
Central Catholic (20-13);6;3;.667
IVC (19-11);5;4;.556
Monticello (19-12);5;4;.556
St. Thomas More (15-16);3;6;.333
Rantoul (5-27);2;7;.222
Olympia (6-26);1;8;.111
Tolono Unity (5-24);1;8;.111
CENTRAL STATE EIGHT
Team;W;L;Pct.
University High (26-8);16;2;.889
Lanphier (25-9);14;4;.778
Glenwood (25-9);12;6;.667
Sacred Heart-Griffin (23-13);11;7;.611
MacArthur (15-17);11;7;.611
Springfield (18-15);8;10;.444
Southeast (11-16);7;10;.412
Eisenhower (12-20);7;11;.389
Jacksonville (13-20);3;15;.167
Rochester (2-28);0;17;.000
BIG 12
Team;W;L;Pct.
Peoria Notre Dame (30-1);9;1;.900
Normal Community (23-11);6;4;.600
Urbana (18-14);6;4;.600
Peoria Manual (17-11);6;4;.600
Bloomington (11-16);5;5;.500
Champaign Central (16-16);5;5;.500
Peoria (15-12);5;5;.500
Richwoods (10-17);5;5;.500
Danville (16-16);4;6;.400
Centennial (17-14);3;7;.300
Normal West (15-19);3;7;.300
CENTRAL ILLINOIS
Team;W;L;Pct.
Central A&M (30-4);7;0;1.000
Tuscola (25-4);6;1;.857
Meridian (19-14);5;2;.714
St. Teresa (15-12);4;3;.571
Warrensburg-Latham (15-16);3;4;.429
Shelbyville (9-21);2;5;.286