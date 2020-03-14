Here is your Prep report from Saturday: University High's Alex Wood a first-team IBCA Class 2A all-state pick

University High School's Alex Wood has been named a Class 2A first-team all-stater by the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association.

Jack Weber of El Paso-Gridley and Fieldcrest's Jaxon Cusac-McKay were 2A second-team picks, while U High's Drew Wollenschlager was part of the third team.

On the 2A honorable mention list were Central Catholic's Cole Davis, Prairie Central's Trey Bazzell, Pontiac's Ryan Weir and Landon Pflederer of Tremont.

In 1A, Roanoke-Benson's Jack Weber was a second-team choice with teammate Luke Braman and Ridgeview's Levi Zimmerman on the third unit.

Big 12 wrestling team named: Ten Intercity high school wrestlers were unanimous selections on the Big 12 Conference all-star wrestling team.

Receiving that honor were Bloomington's Carson Nishida, Chad Bellis, Ryan Gardner, Jon Brown and Jack Weltha, Normal West's Demetrius Turrentine, Skyler Hufield and Matt Bicknell, and Ben Pratt and Carter Owen of Normal Community.

Other first-team picks included Carson Oliger, Jake Barger and Logan Hillard of BHS, West's Tommy Lehr and Chris Meredith and NCHS' Anderson Ryan and Ethan Johnson.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.