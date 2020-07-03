Here's your Independence Day forecast for Central Illinois

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

LINCOLN — Independence Day should be picture perfect across Central Illinois, the National Weather Service says.

Clear skies and high in the low 90s are forecast for Saturday. The heat index will be in the mid-90s.

Record highs are possible for the Upper Midwest. "High pressure over the western Great Lakes is forecast to bring warm/hot temperatures into the low 90s that could tie or break record highs from Minnesota to Wisconsin today," the weather service said.

The next chance for rain isn't until Tuesday locally.

