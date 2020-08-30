He's back! Alaphilippe takes emotional win at Tour de France

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

NICE, France — Julian Alaphilippe is back making a splash at the Tour de France and once again wearing the iconic yellow jersey.

The French showman, who more than any other helped turn the 2019 edition into a thriller, again showered the Tour with his class and guile Sunday, poaching victory on Stage 2 in the picture-postcard Mediterranean city of Nice and taking the overall race lead.

A final burst of acceleration timed with precision enabled Alaphilippe to shake two pursuers and hold off the main pack of riders furiously gaining ground on the finishing straight.

Deprived of wins since his feats that enchanted French fans last summer, Alaphilippe kissed his finger and raised it to the sky as he crossed the line, a tribute to his father who died in June.

"I promised myself that I'd win for him," Alaphilippe said.

"I hadn't won a single race this year yet. But I've always remained serious with my training despite the difficult moments I went through. I dedicate this victory to my father."

The stage win, his fifth in four Tours, will anchor his status as a darling of French cycling fans, conquered by his thrilling riding at last year's edition, when he held the race lead for 14 days.