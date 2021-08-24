Hoerner is scheduled to resume baseball activities later this week after the Cubs pause his rehab assignment following a setback

Chicago Cubs infielder Nico Hoerner’s rehab assignment abruptly ended mid-at-bat Sunday, a concerning development in his efforts to rejoin the team.

Appearing in his first rehab game for High-A South Bend, Hoerner departed during his first at-bat. But he received relatively good news Monday after the Cubs reassessed Hoerner, who is on the injured list with a right oblique strain. The team determined he did not reinjure the muscle, which could have been a season-ending diagnosis.

Instead, Hoerner was prescribed rest with a plan to resume baseball activities later this week. The Cubs have not developed a plan for Hoerner beyond that, though manager David Ross said Monday that Hoerner might go back on a rehab assignment in a week or two.

“He felt a little bit of tension in that area, shut it down — smart move,” Ross said. “I had an oblique (injury) early on in my career, and ... until it’s completely healed, you don’t really know until you go out and play. He was smart.

“I don’t think anybody likes setbacks, if you want to call it that. As much as we thought it was going to be bad, it’s probably good news that he received today, probably a little more positive than how he was last night.”

Hoerner, 24, has struggled to stay healthy this season and get important major-league experience, playing in only 39 games. A left hamstring strain sidelined him for 36 games from late May to early July. And 3½ weeks later, Hoerner suffered the oblique strain, missing his 24th consecutive game Monday night versus the Colorado Rockies.

“Everybody, when you’re dealing with injuries and continue to focus on your work, there’s times when you’re doing the preparation to get back and get ready where you feel 100%,” Ross said. “To try to get to that point, put a lot of hard work in and then have a little bit of a hiccup is always frustrating, but he’s a mentally strong guy.”

This was expected to be an important developmental season for Hoerner after last year’s rough offensive performance. When he has been healthy and in the Cubs lineup, he has hit this season. In 152 plate appearances, he has a .313/.388/.388 slash line with a 114 OPS+ while playing stellar defense at second base and serviceable fill-in duty at shortstop. The Cubs envision a Hoerner-Nick Madrigal combination giving the lineup the contact profile the lineup needs.

While Ross spoke optimistically Monday about Hoerner’s setback, time could start to work against him with roughly five weeks left in the season while dealing with this type of injury. If Hoerner needs one to two weeks to build up again before going back on a rehab assignment, as Ross indicated, he might require a week or so of rehab games to test how his oblique responds to game action.

The Cubs are rightly acting cautious with Hoerner and an injury that is known to linger. Any big-league games down the stretch would be worthwhile experience for Hoerner and the Cubs.

“His heart wants to be on that field and everything about him wanted to get back,” Ross said. “So we’ll take this as just a good lesson of keep patience and try to be patient with the injuries, and we’ll see you back as soon as you’re healthy.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0