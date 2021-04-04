Holiday, Bucks ink 4-year extension worth at least $134M

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday has agreed to a four-year contract extension that would be worth at least $134 million if he exercises his option for the final season.

The move represents the latest step in the Bucks' heavy investment in their trio of Holiday, two-time reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and two-time All-Star Khris Middleton as the franchise chases its first NBA title since 1971.

"Jrue is one of the top guards in the NBA and we are thrilled to sign him to this extension," Bucks general manager Jon Horst said in a statement Sunday. "Adding him to our team has made us better on both ends of the floor. He's an elite defender and an impactful offensive player with the ability to score, shoot and facilitate."

Holiday had a $26.7 million player option remaining for the 2021-21 season as part of the five-year, $126 million contract he signed with the New Orleans Pelicans in July 2017.

Under the terms of this deal, Holiday declines that option but receives base salaries of $30.1 million next season, $32.4 million in 2022-23 and $34.7 million in 2023-24. He also holds a $37 million option for 2024-25.

There are incentives that could push the total value of Holiday's deal to nearly $160 million.