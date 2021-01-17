Hollingshed's 32 points helps CU upset No. 1 Stanford, 77-72

BOULDER, Colo. — Frida Formann hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 1:36 left in overtime to lead the Colorado Buffaloes to a 77-72 upset win over No. 1 Stanford on Sunday.

Colorado grabbed its first win over a top-ranked team in program history. It also ended a 16-game losing streak to the Cardinal after a couple of close calls last season.

It was the second consecutive season that Stanford lost to an unranked team as No. 1.

Mya Hollingshed had a career-high 32 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for the Buffaloes (6-6, 4-5 Pac-12).

“We did not defend Hollingshed worth a darn,” Cardinal coach Tara VanDerveer said. “She had her way with whoever was guarding her. We didn’t do a good enough job in that respect.”

Stanford (11-1, 8-1) led 70-69 after Lexi Hull split a pair of free throws. Formann, a freshman, hit a shot from the top of the arc to put the Buffaloes ahead for good.

It was 74-72 when Hull stole the ball from Hollingshed, but Anna Wilson missed a layup with 5 seconds left. Peanut Tuitele made one of two free throws, setting up the final seconds.

Hull finished with 19 points, Haley Jones had 16 points and seven rebounds and Cameron Brink scored 13 for the Cardinal.