Homa, Finau, Kim share 3rd-round lead at American Express

Max Homa has been tearing up the Stadium Course at The American Express for two days. If he can do it one more time Sunday, the Southern California native could be raising his second career PGA Tour trophy.
Homa made nine birdies and shrugged off a double bogey on the way to a 7-under 65 in the third round Saturday, joining Tony Finau and Si Woo Kim atop the leaderboard at 15-under 201.
Richy Werenski also shot a 65 and moved within a shot of the lead on the Stadium Course at PGA West near Palm Springs inLa Quinta, Calif.
Scotland's Russell Knox shot the day's low round with a 64 — one stroke off the course record — to join Brian Harman and Emiliano Grillo at 13 under.
Finau and Kim both shot 67. Kim was bogey-free, while the streakier Finau bounced back from a double bogey on the 13th with three consecutive birdies.
The field played through sparse desert rain in the afternoon. Precipitation finally fell in earnest when the final group reached the 18th hole, with Finau and Kim forced to pull out their umbrellas.
Second-round leader Sungjae Im struggled to a 73, leaving him five shots off the lead after four bogeys — including a triple bogey on the ninth after putting two straight shots in the water. First-round leader Brandon Hagy shot a 72 and was even with Im at 10 under.
Homa is in prime position for his second career win in his first tournament of the new year. He began the day just three shots off Im's pace at 8 under, and he swiftly closed the gap with four birdies in his first five holes.
Homa has 17 birdies in the last two rounds on the Stadium Course.
"There's obviously a handful of very daunting holes, but I've been fortunate enough to play here a ton, so I have a pretty good feel for the place," Homa said. "I've been able to put myself in a position to have good looks for birdie, and I've been putting great."
The Burbank-born son of a well-known acting coach put his tee shot in the water and two-putted for that double bogey on the seventh, but Homa made up for it with birdies on five of his next eight holes, including three in a row down the back stretch.
Finau put his tee shot in the water on the 13th and then missed a 10-inch putt for double bogey, but the Utah native rebounded with three of his eight birdies on a series of impressive approach shots.
Australia's Cameron Davis had the shot of the day on the 15th, holing out for eagle from 157 yards away from a section of rough below the fairway. Davis finished the third round at 12-under 204 along with Rory Sabbatini, Chase Seiffert, Francesco Molinari and Doug Ghim.
Korda sizzles with 60: Danielle Kang played great, tying her career low with an 8-under 63 and protecting her lead in the Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions at Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
Jessica Korda owned the day.
A sizzling 28 on the back nine — 9-under par — at Four Seasons Golf and Sports Club Orlando lifted Korda to an 11-under 60, just one shot off the LPGA Tour scoring mark.
Kang was at 21-under 192 through three bogey-free rounds. Her total tied an LPGA mark for raw score through 54 holes (shared by three others) and shattered the tournament's 54-hole record (200).
She will take a two-shot lead over Korda into Sunday in what sets up as a terrific shootout for the LPGA's season opener.
Kang leads Jessica Korda by two and Nelly Korda (67) by six. South Korea's In Gee Chun (67) sits fourth, eight shots back.
McIlroy in front: Rory McIlroy will take a one-shot lead into the final round of the season-opening Abu Dhabi Championship after posting a 5-under 67 in the United Arab Emirates.
McIlroy holed out from 73 yards to eagle the 10th and added five birdies to go 13 under, wrestling control of the tournament from Tyrrell Hatton (71), who trails by a shot.
"I thought I did well today. Obviously had that big stroke of luck on 10, the ball hitting the pin and going in," the four-time major champion said. "Sometimes that's what you need in golf tournaments to be in contention and to end up winning is those little strokes of luck every now and again."
Hatton held a 5-shot lead when play was halted Friday because of fading light, but he finished the second round up by just a shot early Saturday before the third round started.
One shot back heading into Sunday "isn't ideal but a lot can happen in 18 holes," the Englishman said.
Tommy Fleetwood (67) had six birdies to put himself two shots behind McIlroy and alone in third place. He rolled in a putt on the 12th from nearly 50 feet.
David Lipsky and Marc Warren both shot 68 and share fourth place, three shots back of McIlroy.
The Northern Irishman in 10 appearances at Abu Dhabi has finished second on four occasions and third three times. Apart from one missed cut, McIlroy has only one finish outside the top 10 — tied for 11th place in 2008 in his first appearance.
"I can't go into tomorrow thinking it's my turn," McIlroy said. "I want to make it my turn. I have to go out there and continue to hit the ball like I hit it on the back nine tonight. If I can do that and give myself plenty of chances, I'll have a real chance."