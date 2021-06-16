Home of Illinois Wesleyan's 'Grand Old Man' on Old House Society virtual tour (plus copy)

NORMAL — Wilbert Ferguson was known around Illinois Wesleyan University's campus as the "Grand Old Man," largely because of his quiet, unassuming manner and 50-year tenure that started in 1894.

The former professor, dean, vice president and member of a committee that formed when the university was without a president was also notorious for reading in and giving advice to students from the library of his Normal home.

According to an account of his life published by The Pantagraph in May 1944, Ferguson was also known to have preserved classroom records on a special bookcase in the library at his home, located on the town's south side.

The library, along with the other rooms and unique features of Ferguson's residence, was showcased as part of this year's Old House Society Tour of Homes. The second leg of the tour, which will be held virtually at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, will feature three other historic homes.

The tour's first leg was held last Thursday.

Thirty-minute, prerecorded tours of the homes led by their respective owners will be aired over Zoom. Each session will be followed by a question and answer session with the owners.

Tickets are $20 per household and can be purchased at oldhousesociety.org.

OHS Vice President Deanna Stockweather said this year's tour is virtual because coronavirus mitigations in place at the time of planning prevented large groups from gathering in indoor spaces.

Nonetheless, the adapted tour means patrons will get the "intimate, personal view" of the homes straight from their current owners, Stockweather said.

"Since the walking tour is manned by volunteers, you're not hearing all the history and stories that you get when owners give the personal tour." Stockweather said. "This year you'll just feel like you went into house with a friend."

The first leg of the tour last week featured Ferguson's former residence — a 1913 Craftsman-style home located in the Highland Historic District — and a 19th century Queen Anne Victorian home in Bloomington's Founders' Grove neighborhood.

Thursday's second leg showcases a 1955 Mid-Century Modern home in Normal that was designed by local architect Gene Asbury, and a Founders' Grove Tudor-style home that was designed by local architect Charles E. Hall.

Ferguson's former home was conceived by renowned American architect Aaron T. Simmons, who also designed 71 Carnegie libraries, and a range of courthouses, schools and churches across the Midwest.

Simmons also created Cedar Crest, the Town of Normal's first comprehensively planned subdivision, and designed a majority of its 60 homes.

"Bloomington-Normal has seen quite a few famous architects, and we should celebrate that," Stockweather said. "We should also celebrate these houses and tell their stories, because they represent where we've been and our local history."

Proceeds from the home tour are used to fund awards, grants and provide resources to make easier owning and preserving older homes and buildings across McLean County.

The money also helps the Architectural Salvage Warehouse, 214 E. Douglas St., Bloomington.

