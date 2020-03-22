Home Sweet Home Ministries announces Mission Mart has permanently closed

BLOOMINGTON — Home Sweet Home Ministries has permanently closed its Mission Mart at 303 E. Oakland Ave., in Bloomington.

The shelters for men, women, and children who are experiencing homelessness will continue to operate and Home Sweet Home Ministries will continue to provide meals for them.

Officials announced Sunday that due to the combined economic impact of a downturn in the retail sales environment and the coronavirus, the decision was made to close the Mission Mart, effective immediately.

Mission Mart announced a temporary closure earlier last week, but made the closure permanent on Friday.

“This decision was made in order to reduce the financial losses that would have a negative impact on Home Sweet Home Ministries’ ability to maintain essential services of shelter and food for individuals experiencing homelessness,” officials said in a statement released Sunday.

Employees at Home Sweet Home Ministries’ Mission Mart and warehouse were notified of the Mission Mart’s closure on Saturday. They will have an opportunity to be considered for other positions within Home Sweet Home Ministries.