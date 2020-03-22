Home Sweet Home Ministries announces Mission Mart has permanently closed

BLOOMINGTON — Home Sweet Home Ministries has permanently closed its Mission Mart at 303 E. Oakland Ave., in Bloomington.
The shelters for men, women, and children who are experiencing homelessness will continue to operate and Home Sweet Home Ministries will continue to provide meals for them.
Officials announced Sunday that due to the combined economic impact of a downturn in the retail sales environment and the coronavirus, the decision was made to close the Mission Mart, effective immediately.
Mission Mart announced a temporary closure earlier last week, but made the closure permanent on Friday.
“This decision was made in order to reduce the financial losses that would have a negative impact on Home Sweet Home Ministries’ ability to maintain essential services of shelter and food for individuals experiencing homelessness,” officials said in a statement released Sunday.
Employees at Home Sweet Home Ministries’ Mission Mart and warehouse were notified of the Mission Mart’s closure on Saturday. They will have an opportunity to be considered for other positions within Home Sweet Home Ministries.
“We are deeply grateful for the support that our community has provided since the Bloomington Mission Mart first opened in 1988,” said CEO Mary Ann Pullin. “Thousands of local people have benefited from the services, employment, and volunteer opportunities that have been available through the Mission Mart and warehouse.”
Pullin requests that people refrain from bringing their donated items to the Mission Mart at this time, until a determination is made about whether Home Sweet Home will continue its salvage operation.
Home Sweet Home Ministries is currently providing sack lunches and emergency food boxes to anyone in need of food assistance. The Bread for Life Food Co-op and the volunteer program have been suspended in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Pullin remarks, “We know that everyone is being affected by COVID-19 in numerous ways. The best way to provide support for Home Sweet Home Ministries during these challenging times is by donating at https://www.hshministries.org/donate. “
Home Sweet Home Ministries is a 501(c) (3) nonprofit, nondenominational Christian organization that provides services to individuals and families experiencing homelessness, poverty, and food insecurity in the Bloomington Normal area.
Visit www.hshministries.org for additional information.
