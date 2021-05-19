Bloomington-Normal housing market remains strong, real estate experts say

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A shortened market period makes it more important than ever for homebuyers to "do their homework" and begin the pre-approval process, said Randy Clark with Flagstar Mortgage, an affiliate of MIRA.

“With multiple offers on almost every home, Flagstar Bank mortgage lenders are working 24/7 to make sure clients are prepared and able to purchase these homes for their families during these times of strong demand and multiple offers,” he said.

With a hot housing market, many consumers are constructing new homes.

In April there were 25 new homes pending for construction in the Bloomington-Normal area, a 212% increase over last year. The number of closures on newly-built homes has also increased by about 233%.

The price for newly-constructed homes and resale homes is up 34.4%. The average newly-constructed home is selling at an average of $299,697 and resale homes for $171,542.

Realtors are also seeing more homeowners investing in landscaping and outdoor spaces, such as pool installation and outdoor kitchens.

