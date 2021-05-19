Bloomington-Normal housing market remains strong, real estate experts say

BLOOMINGTON — A vibrant housing market and booming construction are leading to new growth in the Twin Cities, according to real estate experts.
“Numbers do not lie, and our community is growing in leaps and bounds," Brandon Shaffer, president of Mid-Illinois Realtors Association, said in a Wednesday news release. "It is an amazing time to buy and sell a home."
Bloomington-Normal homes are continuing to fly off the market as consumers take advantage of low interest rates, and new home construction has reached an all-time high, MIRA reported this week.
With low interest rates, the market has seen more first-time homebuyers who were previously renting. Shaffer said people who have been renting are also looking for larger spaces after working from home for an extended period of time during the coronavirus pandemic.
The climate has significantly dropped the average number of days a house stays on the market to just nine days compared to 35 days this time last year.
A shortened market period makes it more important than ever for homebuyers to "do their homework" and begin the pre-approval process, said Randy Clark with Flagstar Mortgage, an affiliate of MIRA.
“With multiple offers on almost every home, Flagstar Bank mortgage lenders are working 24/7 to make sure clients are prepared and able to purchase these homes for their families during these times of strong demand and multiple offers,” he said.
With a hot housing market, many consumers are constructing new homes.
In April there were 25 new homes pending for construction in the Bloomington-Normal area, a 212% increase over last year. The number of closures on newly-built homes has also increased by about 233%.
The price for newly-constructed homes and resale homes is up 34.4%. The average newly-constructed home is selling at an average of $299,697 and resale homes for $171,542.
Realtors are also seeing more homeowners investing in landscaping and outdoor spaces, such as pool installation and outdoor kitchens.
