Watch now: Bloomington-Normal real estate market charts positive path

NORMAL — Shopping for a new house? Bloomington-Normal real estate agents say prospective buyers might have a difficult time this year as the number of available homes for sale shrink.
"I've never seen it this hot," said Greg Zavitz, a real estate agent with Coldwell Banker Real Estate Group. "I've never seen a market like this in 35 years."
McLean County detached single-family homes are flying off the market compared to previous years. There are a few reasons, Zavitz speculated. Low interest rates. Cabin fever. Electric vehicle maker Rivian, which is building out the former Mitsubishi plant in Normal, attracting new residents to the area.
"Rivian, I'm sure, has helped, but I don't think it's the only reason," said Zavitz, later adding that current interest rates for a 30-year loan are around 3%, the lowest he's ever seen.
February 2020 data provided by Coldwell Banker showed 263 detached single-family homes and condos listed in McLean County with 125 sold. That number has shrunk, with 172 listed and 142 sold, Zavitz said.
Last month, the Mid-Illinois Realtors Association reported that 180 homes were sold by members in January and sales prices jumped 1.4% from last year.
As of Tuesday, the Multiple Listing Service — a database published by real estate brokers to provide information on properties for sale — showed 112 detached single-family homes listed in McLean County, 58 in Bloomington, and 17 in Normal, Zavitz said.
Data showed 305 pending sales, meaning potential buyers have made an offer and are waiting to close the sale.
And houses aren't staying on the market for long, either. Coldwell Banker data showed the average time a house has stayed on the market since spring 2020 is 57 days from listing to sale. In 2019, the average was 109 days.
As the housing market shrinks, construction booms.
Marty Trunk, owner of Trunk Bay Cos. of Bloomington and real estate agent with Coldwell Banker, said he's personally seen an increase in people building homes as interest rates fell. With low interest rates and fewer houses on the market, more people are turning to building.
"That caused the value of new construction to rise, and now we’re in the middle of this trying to build houses at the same time the existing market doesn't have housing available,” said Trunk, who doubled the number of homes he's constructed in 2021 over the previous year. “You throw all those things in together and we have a bit of a housing dilemma.”
In 2020, there were 61 newly constructed homes sold in McLean County, up from 12 in 2019. The cost to build those homes have skyrocketed as cost of building materials climbing.
Lumber prices increased more than 180% since last spring across the nation, driving up the price of an average new single-family home by $24,386 since April 2020, according to the National Association of Home Builders.
The issue has caught the attention of Normal Councilman Scott Preston, who voiced concern for the issue during a March 15 Town Council meeting.
In the meantime, Trunk said he plans to reach out to Rivian Automotive, which has plans to employ 2,700 people by 2022 at its manufacturing facility in West Normal. Trunk hopes to gain insight into the number of employees Rivian will bring to the area to plan potential "spec" (move-in-ready) homes.
“It appears that more people are moving in the direction, from a builder’s standpoint, of building spec houses because they’re selling today," said Trunk, who anticipates building new homes in the Blackstone Trails subdivision in Normal. "People are coming to town, needing a home and buying them.”
For those on the lookout to move, Zavitz advised potential buyers to not wait for listings to appear on Zillow or other online real estate companies. In most cases, homes are sold before they are listed on such websites.
"You can't wait to find good stuff," he said. "You need to hook up with a good Realtor."
