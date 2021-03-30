Watch now: Bloomington-Normal real estate market charts positive path

Marty Trunk, owner of Trunk Bay Cos. of Bloomington and real estate agent with Coldwell Banker, said he's personally seen an increase in people building homes as interest rates fell. With low interest rates and fewer houses on the market, more people are turning to building.

"That caused the value of new construction to rise, and now we’re in the middle of this trying to build houses at the same time the existing market doesn't have housing available,” said Trunk, who doubled the number of homes he's constructed in 2021 over the previous year. “You throw all those things in together and we have a bit of a housing dilemma.”

In 2020, there were 61 newly constructed homes sold in McLean County, up from 12 in 2019. The cost to build those homes have skyrocketed as cost of building materials climbing.

Lumber prices increased more than 180% since last spring across the nation, driving up the price of an average new single-family home by $24,386 since April 2020, according to the National Association of Home Builders.

The issue has caught the attention of Normal Councilman Scott Preston, who voiced concern for the issue during a March 15 Town Council meeting.