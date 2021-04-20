 Skip to main content
Hovey Avenue to be closed for water main work
Hovey Avenue, Normal — Hovey Avenue will be closed beginning Wednesday between Main and Kingsley streets for water main construction. Drivers are asked to use Virginia Avenue as a detour. The road is expected to reopen Friday.

