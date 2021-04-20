Hovey Avenue to be closed for water main work
Illinois basketball head coach Brad Underwood couldn't hold back his enthusiasm about the additions to his team that he announced on Wednesday, including signees Ramses "RJ" Melendez and Brandin Podziemski and the arrival of Florida's Omar Payne through the transfer portal.
BLOOMINGTON — Two Bloomington residents have been charged with multiple counts of sexual assault and abuse.
The Bloomington City Council on Monday approved a formal admonishment for Ward 6 Ald. Jenn Carrillo, after she publicly committed this month to make "life a living hell" for two city council member elects.
Documents obtained by The Pantagraph show an inspector wrote that "draftstopping" in the Traditions Bloomington Apartments complex should "extend all the way to the top of the deck to prevent that fire spread."
A Bloomington man has four sexual assault charges pending against him for accusations that he date raped a woman in her car in 2019.
The school has released details about the hazing and when it happened.
A Bloomington man is accused of beating his girlfriend “approximately every other day” throughout the duration of her pregnancy.
The plant will have 1,800 employees by its June launch and 2,500 by year’s end.
Jonathon Hovey, 49, of Forsyth, is facing charges involving sexual violence against a minor.
Angelica Labat is the first Illinois State gymnast to qualify for the NCAA Championships.