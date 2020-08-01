‘How do I make it about the team?’ Nick Foles is eagerly ready to begin the Bears’ high-profile quarterback competition.

“If there is a play that I’ve ran a lot and I know well, I’m going to give him that information,” Foles said. “Just like I know he will with me. Because we’re working to help each other.

“And know when he makes a great throw, I’m going to be right there to slap him five. Then they’ll probably have to sanitize our hands, but I’m going to do it. That’s part of this thing.”

For Foles, retaining unity in this duel for the QB1 role is key.

“I love competitions. I love competition at practice,” Foles said. “But sometimes competitions, if you approach them the wrong way, become very toxic for a team and an organization. Because it becomes about ‘me’ and not about the team. So the hardest thing is how do I make it about the team? … Whoever is the best person at executing this offense, who can help the Chicago Bears win games and lead this team (best) should be the starter. And the other guys will be there to support him.”

Foles emphasized his focus has to remain on staying present in every moment. He can’t worry about how Nagy ultimately structures the quarterback competition on a period-by-period basis. Nor can he fret about the microfocus that will be on just about every practice rep in August.