Hi! I'm Huckleberry! I'm a sweet 2-month-old grey and black tabby kitten. I'm part of the "Berry" litter. I love... View on PetFinder
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Hi! I'm Huckleberry! I'm a sweet 2-month-old grey and black tabby kitten. I'm part of the "Berry" litter. I love... View on PetFinder
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
A Eureka patrolman was suspended after a lewd conversation with another police officer regarding a woman pulled over for a traffic stop, according to materials obtained in a Freedom of Information Act request.
Police said Saturday that the investigation was still active and they would provide updates when further information became available.
Deputies in Livingston County are investigating a fatal shooting in Cullom reported Thursday.
Police are asking for tips about a vehicle hit by gunfire on the city’s southeast side.
Authorities on Tuesday said the 18-year-old in custody is a former Bloomington resident.
Art, culture and whimsy are returning to the Twin Cities this summer 15 months after the coronavirus pandemic forced cancellation nearly a dozen of festivals and conventions.
An Illinois Wesleyan University fraternity involved in a hazing incident in April has lost recognition and been suspended for three years.
The Indian double mutant variant is among the nearly two dozen found in Illinois so far, according to the state Department of Public Health.
"We support the right of the union, however, we are disappointed this being a disciplinary issue, so we cannot comment on," said Jay Tetzloff, Miller Park Zoo and Bloomington parks and recreation director.
This week's "Explore with Lenore" takes you to an unexpected nature haven: a wildlife sanctuary at a wastewater treatment plant.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.