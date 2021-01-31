'I have to go': Fans who've been to every Super Bowl book in

Crisman and Henschel first met at the 1983 Super Bowl, when they learned they had both been to every game to that point. Eaton, a Lansing resident who also spends his winters in Florida, met them years later in the mid-2010s. A few other members of their exclusive club of fans who never missed a Super Bowl have died in recent years.

Eaton, who is Black, said he has had to navigate challenges before to get to the game. He said he was turned away from a hotel because of his race when trying to find lodging for one of the first Super Bowls.

These days, one of his favorite aspects of the game is catching up with Henschel and Crisman.

"I look forward to it every year — and the relationships we've had these past five years are unbelievable," said Eaton, 81, who winters in the Palm Beach area. "We're like a brotherhood."

The defending champion Kansas City Chiefs face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2021 Super Bowl on Feb. 7 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. Attendance has been capped at 22,000, which includes 7,500 health care workers. The stadium will be about a third full.

Crisman is a New England Patriots fan who remains loyal to Tom Brady, the Buccaneers quarterback and former Patriot playing in his 10th Super Bowl.