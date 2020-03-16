Iditarod loses another major sponsor as race pushes toward finish

Chuck Talksy, a spokesman for the Anchorage dealership, initially said it planned to sponsor the race again next year, finances permitting.

Later, when informed of Chrysler's statement, he said, "That's kind of news to us. As a franchisee, we are subject to various controls."

"We will address 2021 sponsorships after the conclusion of the race," Iditarod CEO Rob Urbach said in an email. "Our mission is solely focused on executing a safe and healthy race, and look forward to welcoming race teams to Nome."

Alaska Airlines, the Seattle-based airline that got its start decades ago in Alaska, earlier this month announced it was dropping its sponsorship of the race, which has been targeted by an animal rights group.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals was first to announce the departure of both Alaska Airlines and Chrysler as race sponsors. The group says the nearly 1,000-mile race across Alaska is cruel for the dogs.

It also claims more than 150 dogs have died since the race started in 1973. Iditarod officials dispute that number but have not provided their own count despite numerous requests by The Associated Press.