Iditarod's oldest musher quits, another gives dogs CBD oil

More than 1,000 people signed a petition urging the Iditarod to allow him to compete in a race for a sixth decade, he previously told The Associated Press. He ran his first race in 1979.

Lanier didn't race last year, but in the 2018 race, musher Scott Janssen came across Lanier late in the race and found he was stuck and starting to freeze.

Lanier has said that was exaggerated. He got caught by a big wind 40 miles from the end of the race and was blown out to the Bering Sea.

"I wasn't anywhere near death, I just couldn't get myself and the team going," Lanier told the AP in August when he was initially denied entry.

Four-time champion Lance Mackey of Fairbanks was racing in fifth place.

The Anchorage Daily News reported Wednesday that Mackey is giving his dogs CBD oil, which he says improves their recovery time.

Mackey told the newspaper the race's head veterinarian, Stuart Nelson, asked him not to give CBD oil to his dogs, but Mackey declined because CBD oil is not among the list of banned substances in the Iditarod rule book.