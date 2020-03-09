Illini defensive end Oluwole Betiku Jr. performs well on Pro Day

The last bet that Betiku made — to transfer to Illinois — paid off. The program needed him as much as he needed it, and both parties benefited from his presence. Illinois got a hyper-athletic, if not raw, talent at defensive end and Betiku got precious minutes and in-game snaps that weren't always afforded him at USC.

He has game film to show scouts and potential NFL teams that he wouldn't have otherwise had without a change of scenery. Betiku played in 24 college football games and redshirted his final season at USC as he recovered from hip surgery.

“To me, it was the best decision I ever made," Betiku said. "It was a scary decision. Going into the portal after the injury and not having film, a lot of people told me it was the wrong idea. Coaches passed up on me and they canceled my official visits because I didn’t have film. I’m really grateful to Coach Lovie (Smith), (former defensive line) Coach (Austin) Clark. They gave me an opportunity to come here and they believed I could play and they watched my practice film.

“The first question Coach Lovie asked me when I came was, ‘Do you still remember how to play football?’ Yeah, I can play. It was the best decision I made. I don’t regret it. This will always be home to me, this will always be family. I’ll always come back here for games. It’s my alma mater now."