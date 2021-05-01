Illinois basketball transfer Adam Miller picks LSU

In searching for his true north, Adam Miller is headed south.

The Peorian and former Illinois men's basketball player announced that he will continue his career at LSU, transferring to the SEC program after one season with the Illini.

The 6-foot-3, 180-pound former Manual player told Jeff Goodman of Stadium that he formed a great relationship with Will Wade, coach at the Baton Rouge, Louisiana, school.

"He understood my game. He understood my feel," Miller told Goodman. "I just want a coach that trusts me, and I can come in and help them get the job done. And I feel like that was best at LSU."

Miller said at LSU he will get to play his "true position" of combo guard, switching between the point and off guard. He likens his game to current NBA guards like Jamal Murray and Damian Lillard.

"That's how I came up my whole life," he said of playing both guard spots. "I feel like I'm a scorer. I feel like that's my best asset: putting the ball in the hole."

Miller leaves Illinois after one season, but not without lessons.