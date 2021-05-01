Illinois basketball transfer Adam Miller picks LSU

In searching for his true north, Adam Miller is headed south.
The Peorian and former Illinois men's basketball player announced that he will continue his career at LSU, transferring to the SEC program after one season with the Illini.
The 6-foot-3, 180-pound former Manual player told Jeff Goodman of Stadium that he formed a great relationship with Will Wade, coach at the Baton Rouge, Louisiana, school.
"He understood my game. He understood my feel," Miller told Goodman. "I just want a coach that trusts me, and I can come in and help them get the job done. And I feel like that was best at LSU."
Miller said at LSU he will get to play his "true position" of combo guard, switching between the point and off guard. He likens his game to current NBA guards like Jamal Murray and Damian Lillard.
"That's how I came up my whole life," he said of playing both guard spots. "I feel like I'm a scorer. I feel like that's my best asset: putting the ball in the hole."
Miller leaves Illinois after one season, but not without lessons.
He said he learned from Illini coach Brad Underwood what it takes to "be a man," to be on time and to get the job done. Miller considers himself an all-around player, able to play on the ball and off and help a team win.
Miller started all 31 of the Illini's games this season, averaging 8.3 points and 2.8 rebounds per game. He hit 52 3-pointers, most among freshmen nationwide.
The former Peoria Manual and Chicago Morgan Park standout averaged 25.5 minutes for the Illini in his freshman season, which ended earlier than expected when they were upset by No. 8 seed Loyola Chicago in the second round of the NCAA tournament.
Miller was a high-profile, four-star recruit for the Illini, committing at the Jordan Store in downtown Chicago back in 2019.
He chose the Illini over Arizona, Kansas, Louisville, Arizona State and Wake Forest. He also had offers from other high-profile programs like Wisconsin, UCLA, Texas Tech and Memphis.
"This time around, I think I'm more prepared for everything," Miller said. "It's like I've been through it and now I'm ready to blast off and take that step forward."