Illinois cornerback Hobbs selected in fifth round

Cornerback Nate Hobbs became the second Illinois player taken in the NFL draft, selected Saturday in the fifth round at No. 167 by the Las Vegas Raiders.

Teammate Kendrick Green, an offensive lineman, went to the Pittsburgh Steelers in the third round Friday night. This marks the first time since 2016 multiple Illinois players were drafted.

Hobbs, an honorable mention All-Big Ten selection by the media as a junior, started 35 games at Illinois. He struggled as a senior in a rough season for the defensive backfield, finishing seventh on the team with 31 tackles. He also had one interception.

He seemed to help his profile at Illinois' pro day in March, recording a 40½-inch vertical jump and clocking 4.39 seconds in the 40-yard dash.

Northwestern saw its third player drafted when defensive end Earnest Brown IV was selected in the fifth round by the Los Angeles Rams with the 174th pick.

Brown, listed at 6-foot-4 and 270 pounds, had 32 tackles with one sack and four pass breakups last season as a first-time starter. He ranked second on the Wildcats with 8½ tackles for a loss.

As a junior, he played in only six games because of injury and finished with 15 tackles, two sacks and two pass breakups.

Northwestern on Thursday had two players selected in the first round for the first time in program history when Rashawn Slater went to the Los Angeles Chargers at No. 13 and cornerback Greg Newsome II went to the Cleveland Browns at No. 26.

