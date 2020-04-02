Illinois dispensaries sold $36 million worth of recreational marijuana in March. Here’s how that stacks up to sales before the coronavirus pandemic.
A woman walks by restaurant windows with the words \"WE ARE IN THIS TOGETHER\" written outside the Aloft hotel in the Gold Coast neighborhood on April 1, 2020, in Chicago.

 Armando L. Sanchez/Chicago Tribune

SPRINGFIELD — Illinois marijuana dispensaries sold almost $36 million worth of legal weed in March -- an increase over February -- even as the coronavirus pandemic shut down the state and people were ordered to stay at home.

Purchases by out-of-state residents comprised roughly one-quarter of sales, according to data from the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation, which regulates dispensaries.

March sales were up slightly over February sales, which totaled about $35

million, and down from the $39.2 million in revenue dispensaries brought in during January, the first month of recreational sales in the state.

