Illinois football notebook: Owen Carney Jr. has big day in loss to Purdue

Said Green: “Pihlstrom is a really smart guy, first of all. He picked up the schemes and everything really well, plus he’s a battler. He’ll go to battle any day. Pill played very, very well for his first start. I know he was very nervous but us and the other guys were gassing him up and trying to make him as confident as possible once we found out Doug wasn’t playing and I was moving over. We gassed him up as much as possible. He did very, very well today. Hats off to Pihlstrom."

A first for true freshman Newton

A big smile came across Jer'Zhan Netwon's face in his first post-game press conference as an Illinois football player when his forced fumble was mentioned.

Smith preaches taking the ball away and Newton, a true freshman defensive tackle, knows it. It didn't take long for Newton to record his first takeaway.

With Purdue driving on its opening drive of the third quarter and down to the Illinois 3-yard line, Newton shot past an offensive lineman and forced a fumble out of the hand of Zander Horvath. It was Newton's first career forced fumble in just his second career game. He got extended snaps after a first-half injury to senior Jamal Woods.