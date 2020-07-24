Illinois GOP lawmakers’ call for ComEd hearings rebuffed

According to people familiar with the investigation, federal prosecutors have focused on at least two pieces of legislation. One of those is the Energy Infrastructure Modernization Act of 2011, also known as the “Smart Grid” bill, which allowed public utilities to recover the cost of infrastructure improvements through a formula, without review by the Illinois Commerce Commission.

It passed both chambers of the General Assembly over the veto of then-Gov. Pat Quinn, a Democrat.

Also of interest is a massive energy bill passed in 2016 known as the Future Energy Jobs Act in which the state agreed to bail out two nuclear power plants owned by ComEd’s parent company Excelon by paying the company $235 million a year for 10 years to keep the plants open, with the money coming from a surcharge on customers’ electric bills.

More recently, lawmakers have been debating what is called the Clean Energy Jobs Act — Senate Bill 2132 and House Bill 3624 — which is aimed at moving Illinois to 100 percent renewable energy for electricity production by 2050. But that bill has stalled in the General Assembly partly because, according to some observers, it could provide benefits to ComEd at a time when the company’s lobbying practices were the subject of federal investigations.