Illinois House State and Monument Review Task Force to examine statues on state property

The Illinois House Wednesday established a task force examining the status of existing statues and monuments on state grounds.

The State and Monument Review Task Force was formed in order to evaluate currently standing statues on state property, such as the Illinois State Capitol, and review them for being racist or possibly contributing to a culture of white supremacy. Public hearings are being planned where members of the public can listen to points of view from historians, advocates and other organizations, in order to aid the task force in their recommendations. Those recommendations could include removal of certain statues and building new statues that showcase a more complex view of history.

The City of Chicago went through a similar process last year, reviewing 40 monuments and discussing whether or not those monuments perpetuated "one-sided views of history" as a press release from Speaker of the House Chris Welch, D-Westchester, explained.

Welch said that having this review would help to create an accurate reflection of history and show the state of Illinois to be an inclusive part of the union.