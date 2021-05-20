Illinois lawmakers to consider nursing home funding plan aimed at increasing staffing, improving care

The proposed changes would be paid for by increasing the assessment fees paid by nursing homes to generate $155 million, of which about $50 million would go to other long-term care needs, including supportive living and home care, Eagleson said. The increased funding would generate an equal amount in matching federal funding, generating about $200 million for payments back to nursing homes.

The bill would enable the department to make that proposal, but specific dollar amounts would still be subject to appropriation.

However, the Health Care Council of Illinois, which represents more than 300 skilled nursing facilities in the state, raised concerns about the proposal with regulators and lawmakers.

The council’s executive director, Matt Pickering, issued the following statement: “The fact is we share the same values and goals (the Department of Healthcare and Family Services) does in enhancing care, improving infection control and increasing staffing, but now is not the time to introduce dramatic policy changes that would significantly disrupt the delivery of care while the pandemic is still active.”

The trade group warned that many homes are on the brink of closure due to COVID-19 costs and a big drop in occupancy, coupled with Illinois being among the lowest in Medicaid funding.