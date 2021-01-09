Illinois men's basketball looks to continue 'defensive connectivity' against Maryland on Sunday

CHAMPAIGN — The rollercoaster ride that the Illinois basketball team went on against Northwestern on Thursday is not one they want to repeat when Maryland comes to the State Farm Center on Sunday at 7 p.m.
The Illini fell behind by 15 points at halftime and then clamped down on defense and held the Wildcats to just 13 total points in the second half to grab the 81-56 win.
Illinois coach Brad Underwood is only interested in seeing that second half defensive performance again when facing the sharp-shooting Terrapins. Illinois has improved to 17th in defensive efficiency in the KenPom rankings, the program's highest rating since finishing 14th in 2014.
"To take a very good offensive team in Northwestern and make them struggle, I was proud of what we did defensively," Underwood said. "Our connectivity is getting better and it is going to have to be great (Sunday) when we get a very good Maryland team who plays (a five-out offense)."
Maryland is led by junior guard Eric Ayala (14 points, 3.0 rebounds), sophomore forward Donta Scott (12.9 points, 7.3 rebounds) and junior guard Aaron Wiggins (11.9 points, 5.2 rebounds) who each average double-digit points per game. Scott has connected on 51.3% of his 3-point attempts this season (20-for-39).
"This is a very talented Maryland team and they're not quite as big as they have been in the past but they're a team that (attempted) 35 3s against Iowa and almost half their field goals are from the 3," Underwood said. "Yet, they are a team that can really drive the ball into the paint and score and bother you that way."
For Underwood, the lopsided Northwestern result is an outlier in Big 10 competition.
"It's the Big Ten ... all the games are close. They are all two possession games, most of them," he said. "We have to go into every game expecting that and preparing for that. I think that's just how this league is. Maryland has an unbelievable program and has an unbelievable history and tradition."
Here's a look at the game:
Maryland at No. 12 Illinois
WHEN: Sunday, 7 p.m.
WHERE: State Farm Center
TV: Big Ten Network (Lisa Byington & Robbie Hummel)
RADIO: Illini Sports Network
RECORDS: Illinois 9-3, 5-1; Maryland 6-6, 1-5
OF NOTE: Illinois is 5-1 in Big Ten play, the program's best start since 2005 when the Illini won its first 15 league games. Illinois has won nine straight at State Farm Center. Ayo Dosunmu is averaging 22.3 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 5.1 assists per game and is the only player in the nation averaging at least 20 points, five rebounds and five assists this season. Kofi Cockburn leads the NCAA with eight double-doubles on the year. Da'Monte Williams leads the nation in 3-point shooting (min. 20 attempts), connecting on 21-of-32 for 65.6%. Andre Curbelo leads the Big Ten in assists during league play at 6.7 assists per game.
Probable starters
Illinois
Player Ht. Yr. PPG
G — Trent Frazier 6-2 Sr. 9.1
G — Ayo Dosunmu 6-5 Jr. 22.3
G — Adam Miller 6-3 Fr. 9.3
F — Da'Monte Williams 6-3 Sr. 7.0
C — Kofi Cockburn 7-0 So. 17.0
Maryland
G — Aaron Wiggins 6-6 Jr. 11.9
G — Eric Ayala 6-5 Jr. 14.0
G — Hakim Hart 6-6 So. 9.3
F — Donta Scott 6-7 So. 12.9
F — Galin Smith 6-9 Sr. 4.3
