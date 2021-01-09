Illinois men's basketball looks to continue 'defensive connectivity' against Maryland on Sunday

CHAMPAIGN — The rollercoaster ride that the Illinois basketball team went on against Northwestern on Thursday is not one they want to repeat when Maryland comes to the State Farm Center on Sunday at 7 p.m.

The Illini fell behind by 15 points at halftime and then clamped down on defense and held the Wildcats to just 13 total points in the second half to grab the 81-56 win.

Illinois coach Brad Underwood is only interested in seeing that second half defensive performance again when facing the sharp-shooting Terrapins. Illinois has improved to 17th in defensive efficiency in the KenPom rankings, the program's highest rating since finishing 14th in 2014.

"To take a very good offensive team in Northwestern and make them struggle, I was proud of what we did defensively," Underwood said. "Our connectivity is getting better and it is going to have to be great (Sunday) when we get a very good Maryland team who plays (a five-out offense)."

Maryland is led by junior guard Eric Ayala (14 points, 3.0 rebounds), sophomore forward Donta Scott (12.9 points, 7.3 rebounds) and junior guard Aaron Wiggins (11.9 points, 5.2 rebounds) who each average double-digit points per game. Scott has connected on 51.3% of his 3-point attempts this season (20-for-39).